Albuquerque Police investigate 'suspicious incident'

KOB Web Staff
March 22, 2019 12:26 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque Police are investigating what they're calling a "suspicious incident."

Police say 43-year-old James Manuel Chavez was taken to the hospital Thursday night with significant trauma to his head.

His father told police he found James unconscious at a home in northeast Albuquerque. According to police, he is not expected to survive his injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com for updates.

