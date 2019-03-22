Albuquerque Police investigate 'suspicious incident'
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque Police are investigating what they're calling a "suspicious incident."
Police say 43-year-old James Manuel Chavez was taken to the hospital Thursday night with significant trauma to his head.
His father told police he found James unconscious at a home in northeast Albuquerque. According to police, he is not expected to survive his injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com for updates.
