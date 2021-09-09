Misperceptions about Elephant Butte water levels hurt tourism

"The lake is seldom full," Brown said. "There have been two periods in the last hundred years where it was full and one was in the '40s and the other was in the late '80s and '90s."

Online data shows constant water level fluctuations through the decades.

Neal said that when water levels rise, the beaches shrink – leaving limited space for campers. So this summer is one of those rare summers where the water levels and beach space is near perfect.

The perception that Elephant Butte is drying up has hurt businesses in the area.

Earl Greer, chairman of the board of the Elephant Butte Chamber of Commerce, said businesses in the area have had two major hurdles – misconceptions about how much water is really in the lake and government-mandated COVID-19 restrictions and closures.

"Nobody was coming in and nobody was allowed to go out there," Greer said. "We have a lot of people who come from El Paso, but that's across the state line and they were not allowed to come in even though some own property here."

As this part of the state has worked to rebound from both COVID-19 restrictions and misperceptions, this summer's monsoon pattern has helped its efforts. Rainwater has elevated the lake levels at Elephant Butte and that has encouraged people to return. As of Thursday, the lake is 5.5% full.