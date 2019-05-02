Miss New Mexico named first runner-up in Miss USA pageant | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Miss New Mexico named first runner-up in Miss USA pageant

Christina Rodriguez
May 02, 2019 10:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Alejandra Gonzalez, Miss New Mexico, is the first runner-up in the Miss USA pageant. Gonzalez is from Las Cruces.

Advertisement

She was in the top three with Miss Oklahoma Triana Browne and Miss North Carolina. Miss North Carolina Cheslie Kryst was crowned Miss USA. 

Gonzalez is a first-generation American and her parents immigrated to the U.S. from Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. 

She got her master's degree in accounting from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: May 02, 2019 10:14 PM
Created: May 02, 2019 09:45 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

MVD mistakenly asks drivers to pay hundreds extra to renew vehicle registration
MVD mistakenly asks drivers to pay hundreds extra to renew vehicle registration
Cleveland High student took care of dying father while maintaining straight-A average
Cleveland High student took care of dying father while maintaining straight-A average
More than 670 migrants apprehended within 24 hours
More than 670 migrants apprehended within 24 hours
Report: New Mexico's top 25 high schools ranked
Report: New Mexico's top 25 high schools ranked
'Serial' road rage driver told police he's addicted to drugs, has anger issues
'Serial' road rage driver told police he's addicted to drugs, has anger issues
Advertisement




MVD mistakenly asks drivers to pay hundreds extra to renew vehicle registration
MVD mistakenly asks drivers to pay hundreds extra to renew vehicle registration
Lapel video shows police response to shot fired at Cleveland HS
Lapel video shows police response to shot fired at Cleveland HS
Miss New Mexico named first runner-up in Miss USA pageant
Miss New Mexico named first runner-up in Miss USA pageant
Family gets stolen items back, urges others to stay vigilant
Family gets stolen items back, urges others to stay vigilant
New Mexico students recharge Rio Grande with native fish
New Mexico students recharge Rio Grande with native fish