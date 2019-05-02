Miss New Mexico named first runner-up in Miss USA pageant
May 02, 2019 10:14 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Alejandra Gonzalez, Miss New Mexico, is the first runner-up in the Miss USA pageant. Gonzalez is from Las Cruces.
She was in the top three with Miss Oklahoma Triana Browne and Miss North Carolina. Miss North Carolina Cheslie Kryst was crowned Miss USA.
Gonzalez is a first-generation American and her parents immigrated to the U.S. from Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.
She got her master's degree in accounting from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.
Created: May 02, 2019 09:45 PM
