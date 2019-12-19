Miss New Mexico represents the state on a national stage | KOB 4
Miss New Mexico represents the state on a national stage

Kassi Nelson
Updated: December 19, 2019 10:24 PM
Created: December 19, 2019 09:40 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Miss New Mexico participated in the Miss America Pageant Thursday night.

Misa Tran didn’t win the crown, but she represented the state with honor.

Tran was crowned Miss New Mexico in her hometown of Alamogordo in June.

“They called the first runner up and it wasn't me, and at that point, I was like, ‘welp, either I didn't even make the top five or I won,’” Tran said.

Tran said her life has changed a lot since becoming Miss New Mexico, but her values have stayed the same.

“My dad was in the Air Force for 27 years,” she said. “I remember growing up-- my dad would find out about a deployment and I would burst into tears like I was terrified that I would never see my dad again.”

Tran spent this past year supporting and advocating for military families.

“Specifically the children, the spouses and families, you know, because I think often they're forgotten too,” she said.

Tran challenged others to do the same.

“You don't have to go to the legislature or do anything-- it's as simple as saying thank you for your service or holding a door open or asking what was your experience like and letting them know that you care,” she said.

Tran said she wants to stay in New Mexico after her reign, and she encourages others to do the same.

“I really want to show that we come from a really incredible community, you know,” she said. “We might be one of the smaller states by population but we have a big heart.”


