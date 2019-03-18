11-year-old boy who was considered 'endangered' found safe | KOB 4
11-year-old boy who was considered 'endangered' found safe

Joshua Panas
March 18, 2019 06:03 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office confirmed that 11-year-old James Vaughn was found safe Monday afternoon.

He was reported missing earlier in the day.

Prior to going missing, he was ast seen near Rio Grande High School in the South Valley.

BCSO did not disclose where James was found.

Joshua Panas


Updated: March 18, 2019 06:03 PM
Created: March 18, 2019 02:52 PM

