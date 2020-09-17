Missing 12-year-old found at Isleta Casino

McManaway said her son ran off from her grandmother's house after getting upset Wednesday night.

"We looked for him all night," she said.

LaShaun's family printed flyers and helped organize a search party.

"We've been looking for him everywhere. He's not from this area. He's only been in Albuquerque for two weeks, so I was afraid he just took too many turns and couldn't find his way back," McManaway said. "I'm just worried he's going to get mixed up with the wrong people "

The Isleta chief of police confirmed McManaway's suspicion.

"I'm concerned I have a young man with two grown men out here at the Casino, and he appears to be under the influence of something. I'm not certain. So first of all I would be concerned if he was kidnapped," said Chief Sylvester Stanley.

Stanley said the two men were trying to get into the casino with the LaShaun before officers stepped in.

They found a gun on the men, who were detained for questioning.

Police said the men faces potential charges that include abduction, sexual assault and contribution to the delinquency of a minor.

LeShaun was taken to a hospital to be tested for drugs because he wasn't acting like himself and attacked three officers.

