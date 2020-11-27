Missing Endangered Juvenile Advisory issued for 7-year-old boy from Belen

KOB Web Staff
Updated: November 27, 2020 02:29 PM
Created: November 27, 2020 02:27 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Police issued a Missing Endangered Juvenile Advisory for 7-year-old Aiden Delgado.
He was reportedly last seen at 9:45 a.m. Friday at 321 north Fourteenth Street in Belen.
He is believed to be with his biological mother, Georgina Selena Munoz, 25.
Police have not said why they are concerned about Aiden's wellbeing.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Belen Police Department at (505) 966-2680 or dial 911.
