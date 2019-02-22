Endangered Missing Person Alert issued for Albuquerque boy | KOB 4
Endangered Missing Person Alert issued for Albuquerque boy

Matthew Villanueva 

Marian Camacho
February 22, 2019 02:56 PM

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. - The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager. 

BCSO officials say 16-year-old Matthew Villanueva was last seen earlier today in the area of Anaheim and Lowell in northeast Albuquerque.

Matthew was wearing a grey t-shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Sheriff's officials say his need for medical attention leads them to be concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information on Matthew's whereabouts is asked to call police at 505-975-9609.

