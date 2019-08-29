Missing Farmington man found dead in Arizona | KOB 4
Missing Farmington man found dead in Arizona

Christina Rodriguez
August 29, 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A missing Farmington man was found dead in Coconino County, Arizona. Craig Cavanaugh, 44, had been missing since July 4.

Cavanaugh had been headed to Peoria, Arizona for work, but never arrived. Police said his phone last pinged in Payson, Arizona. Cavanaugh's truck was found on July 12. 

Cavanaugh's credit cards were used by two men in Arizona between July 5 and July 7. Those two suspects have been identified by Farmington detectives working with Arizona law enforcement. The names of the suspects have not been released by police. 

Cavanaugh's body was found by Navajo County and Coconino County deputies. The investigation is ongoing.  

If anyone has information about the case, contact the Coconino County Sheriff's Office at (928) 774-4523. 

Christina Rodriguez


August 29, 2019

