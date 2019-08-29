Missing Farmington man found dead in Arizona

Cavanaugh had been headed to Peoria, Arizona for work, but never arrived. Police said his phone last pinged in Payson, Arizona. Cavanaugh's truck was found on July 12.

Cavanaugh's credit cards were used by two men in Arizona between July 5 and July 7. Those two suspects have been identified by Farmington detectives working with Arizona law enforcement. The names of the suspects have not been released by police.