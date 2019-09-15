Missing girl last seen with man at NM State Fair | KOB 4
Advertisement

Missing girl last seen with man at NM State Fair

Missing girl last seen with man at NM State Fair

Joshua Panas
September 15, 2019 09:19 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico State Police issued a Missing Endangered Juvenile Advisory for 8-year-old Lyndalle Mexicano.

Advertisement

Police said Lyndalle was last seen leaving the New Mexico State Fair with a man who appeared to be in his 20s. 

Lyndalle was wearing a blue leggings, a long gray shirt, black tennis shoes, and a black sweater that said "LOVE."

Police said the man was seen wearing black jeans and a black long sleeve t-shirt.

Anyone who has information about Lyndalle's disappearance is asked to contact New Mexico State Police at (505) 841-9256 and select option 3 or dial 911.

Credits

Joshua Panas


Updated: September 15, 2019 09:19 AM
Created: September 15, 2019 09:18 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD requesting help to find 14-year-old boy
APD requesting help to find 14-year-old boy
ACLU puts up billboards for Trump's upcoming visit
ACLU puts up billboards for Trump's upcoming visit
Car crashes into New Mexico restaurant; 1 killed, 2 injured
Car crashes into New Mexico restaurant; 1 killed, 2 injured
Mother, grandmother, 17-year-old among victims of deadly shooting
Mother, grandmother, 17-year-old among victims of deadly shooting
Candlelight vigil held for family killed in SW Albuquerque
Candlelight vigil held for family killed in SW Albuquerque
Advertisement



Missing girl last seen with man at NM State Fair
Missing girl last seen with man at NM State Fair
ACLU puts up billboards for Trump's upcoming visit
ACLU puts up billboards for Trump's upcoming visit
APD requesting help to find 14-year-old boy
APD requesting help to find 14-year-old boy
Candlelight vigil held for family killed in SW Albuquerque
Candlelight vigil held for family killed in SW Albuquerque
UNM Alumni Association hosts football watch party for fans
UNM Alumni Association hosts football watch party for fans