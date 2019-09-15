Missing girl last seen with man at NM State Fair
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico State Police issued a Missing Endangered Juvenile Advisory for 8-year-old Lyndalle Mexicano.
Police said Lyndalle was last seen leaving the New Mexico State Fair with a man who appeared to be in his 20s.
Lyndalle was wearing a blue leggings, a long gray shirt, black tennis shoes, and a black sweater that said "LOVE."
Police said the man was seen wearing black jeans and a black long sleeve t-shirt.
Anyone who has information about Lyndalle's disappearance is asked to contact New Mexico State Police at (505) 841-9256 and select option 3 or dial 911.
