Missing hiker found dead in Sandia Mountains

Updated: September 20, 2020 05:07 PM
Created: September 20, 2020 05:02 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The body of a hiker who went missing in the Sandia Mountains was found Saturday, police say.
Gibran Hernandez-Avila, 40, went missing on La Luz Trail last weekend. His death has been ruled as an accident at this time.
New Mexico Police led the search efforts, which included about 60 people, dog teams, and drones.
Officials said this is far from the first La Luz Trail rescue mission.
"People can often be unprepared for, even though we are very close to metro Albuquerque area, this is still a wilderness area and has harsh terrain that you need to account for," said Zoe Havlena, New Mexico State Police deputy in command.
Officials emphasized that people should never hike the trail alone.
