Missing hiker found dead

KOB Web Staff
Created: June 04, 2021 06:25 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man who went missing after a hike on the La Luz Trail was found dead Friday.

Authorities said 20-year-old Brandon Foster went hiking shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday. At about 4:45 p.m. he sent a picture to his family from the trail. That was the last time they heard from him.

Crews searched overnight on the ground and also used the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office helicopter and drones in the search.

The cause of Foster's death has not been released.


