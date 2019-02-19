Police seek public's help in locating endangered man | KOB 4
Police seek public's help in locating endangered man

48-year-old Jamie Hastings was last seen near Zuni and Louisiana on Monday evening. 

Marian Camacho
February 19, 2019 08:46 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque Police are asking for the public's help in locating 48-year-old Jamie Hastings.

Police say Hastings suffers from severe liver failure and needs constant medication.

He was last seen at the Princeton Place Rehab at 500 Louisiana SE around 5 p.m. Monday and is believed to be on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Joshua Thoma at 505-242-2677.

Marian Camacho


Updated: February 19, 2019 08:46 AM
Created: February 19, 2019 08:45 AM

