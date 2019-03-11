Missing mother, children considered 'endangered'
Joshua Panas
March 11, 2019 04:15 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in finding Delilah Moya, 36, and her two children.
The children, Joebe Moya, 11, and Andrea Jenkins-Moya, 1, were last seen with their mother at their home in the South Valley on Sunday.
According to BSCO, a violent incident occurred at the home Sunday.
Detectives do not believe Delilah or her family were involved. However, detectives would like to make contact with them to make sure they are safe.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or (505)798-7000.
