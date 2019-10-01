Missing plane found in Pecos Wilderness echoes similar crash from 22 years ago

Coleman said the similarities between the day he almost lost his life 22 years ago and the plane crash that was found in the Pecos Wilderness Monday are hard to believe.

"You know what, it was surreal,” Coleman said.

Coleman said he was in a small plane with just the pilot Sept. 28, 1997.

New Mexico State Police said a small plane with two people in it took off from the Santa Fe Airport Sept. 26, 2019.

Both planes crashed in the Pecos Wilderness in Mora County.

"I just was observing that we were just dropping, and dropping, and dropping and we're getting right on the tops of the trees and I was going, OK, this isn't good,” Coleman said.

Luckily, Coleman’s plane crashed in a meadow. He and the pilot were able to get out of the burning plane before it became completely engulfed in flames.

Their luck continued when two campers came out of the woods. One of them was Lynn Bjorklund, a record holder for the Pikes Peak marathon and employed by the Forest Service to map trails. Bjorklund ran 15 miles to get help and directed a rescue helicopter to the badly burned men.

"You can see my hands are really scarred up from being burnt,” Coleman said.

Coleman said his story is proof that people should not lose hope.

"Who knows, you just don't give up on anybody. I don't believe that's an option,” he said.