Police seek help from public in locating missing teens

One of the girl's phones pinged south of Albuquerque possibly between Los Lunas and Socorro.

All three teenagers are considered endangered runaways.

Kolody is described as 5'1", 110 lbs., with hazel eyes and brown hair. Autumn is described as 5'1", 110 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call police immediately at 505-242-2677 or 505-924-6094.

Tips can also be submitted here.