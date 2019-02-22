Police seek help from public in locating missing teens
Marian Camacho
February 22, 2019 11:37 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque Police are asking for the public's help in locating two teenage girls who are believed to have skipped town with one of the girl's boyfriend.
16-year-old Dionne Kolody and 15-year-old Bailey Autumn are believed to be with Kolody's boyfriend 15-year-old David Kirk-Peet.
Police say the boy's family told them he was expelled from school on Wednesday for drinking alcohol. They say he then stole a Smith and Wesson handgun from his father's fiancee before leaving town.
One of the girl's phones pinged south of Albuquerque possibly between Los Lunas and Socorro.
All three teenagers are considered endangered runaways.
Kolody is described as 5'1", 110 lbs., with hazel eyes and brown hair. Autumn is described as 5'1", 110 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call police immediately at 505-242-2677 or 505-924-6094.
Tips can also be submitted here.
The Missing Persons Unit is asking for your help in locating 16-year-old Dionne Kolody, 15-year-old Autumn Bailey, and 15-year-old David Kirk-Peet. Both girls were last seen the evening of 02-20-2019. If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at https://t.co/9Zq6Ytkd2J. pic.twitter.com/junkW5mA4l— Albuquerque Police (@ABQPOLICE) February 22, 2019
