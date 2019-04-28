Missing therapy pig found safe, reunited with owner | KOB 4
Missing therapy pig found safe, reunited with owner

Christina Rodriguez
April 28, 2019 05:07 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Barbie, the missing therapy pig, has been found safe. 

Her owner, Sydney Forestal, said Barbie was in their yard on Wednesday when someone tossed her into the bed of their black truck and drove off. Forestal ran outside and ran after the truck, but wasn't able to catch up with the vehicle. 

Barbie is known for participating in yoga classes and is a therapy pig at Mandy's Farm – a place for people with developmental disabilities to live, learn and grow. 

Barbie was reunited with her owner on Sunday. 

