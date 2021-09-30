Missing woman's family pushes for answers

Since her aunt's disappearance, Warren and many others have walked across to Navajo Nation to bring awareness to the case. They are making sure the many Indigenous men and women who have gone missing are not forgotten either.

“Enough is enough," Warren said. "We want our loved ones back, and whoever has compassion to give us information for our loved ones, that’s all I'm doing this for actually, for all the families that need closure so we can start grieving correctly."

There will be a benefit bike run for Ella Mae Begay in Shiprock over the weekend to spread awareness about the case and raise money.