Missing woman's family pushes for answers

Diana Castillo
Updated: September 30, 2021 06:51 PM
Created: September 30, 2021 06:05 PM
SHIPROCK, N.M. – It's been more than three months since Ella Mae Begay disappeared from her home on the Navajo Nation.
This is the first year that Ella Mae was not with her family to celebrate her birthday. She turned 63 on Sept. 28.
Ella Mae went missing on June 15 from her home in Sweetwater Arizona. Since then, her family has not gotten a lot of answers, but they haven't stopped looking for her.
“It's really hard to sit back and just watch your loved one, I mean, we don’t even know what’s going on, it's – mentally – it’s abusive,” said Seraphine Warren, Ella Mae's niece.
Since her aunt's disappearance, Warren and many others have walked across to Navajo Nation to bring awareness to the case. They are making sure the many Indigenous men and women who have gone missing are not forgotten either.
“Enough is enough," Warren said. "We want our loved ones back, and whoever has compassion to give us information for our loved ones, that’s all I'm doing this for actually, for all the families that need closure so we can start grieving correctly."
There will be a benefit bike run for Ella Mae Begay in Shiprock over the weekend to spread awareness about the case and raise money.
