Missouri man brings Trump pop-up shop to Rio Rancho

Boyts arrives to town a few days before the event takes place to build up excitement.

“[President Trump’s] coming into town next Monday. We come in four, five days in advance, get the town really excited,” Boyts said. “If anything, stir the pot so that whenever it does happen, everybody is ready for it.”

Boyts said that he has seen a lot of support in Rio Rancho from different types of people.

“At least here in Rio Rancho, like, you see Hispanic people, you see Native people—you see every variation of person and I think really that’s what I take away from it,” he said.

Despite the support, Boyts said he has encountered a few people who were less friendly.

“We got a random bottle of water flipped at us. It was like, 'tink', but we were up further yesterday,” he said.

This was not Boyts’ first trip to New Mexico. The last time he brought his operation to town was in 2016 for the Trump rally at the Albuquerque Convention Center, where protesters took over the streets of downtown.

“That was a poor display of community in Albuquerque,” Boyts said. “You can hate me for it all you want, but you don’t have to like him. He is your president.”

Boyts said it is a good thing whenever any president comes to town—and for him, this president in particular has been good for business.

"I'm glad President Trump is coming back because it proves that even though there was chaos then, it wasn't enough to keep him away,” Boyts said.

Boyts’ pop-up shop is not officially affiliated with President Trump’s campaign. The pop-up shop is located in Rio Rancho near Southern and Western Hills.