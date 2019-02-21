Mistake costs nonprofit zoo its funding

“This year they changed the maximum amount to $100,000, so we goofed up and we didn’t read that,” said Alink. “So we asked for the same amount we used to get, and they declined it.”

He said in previous years about 20 teens from nearby schools and colleges were on the payroll to help maintain the park because the park thrives on volunteer work.

Alink said a lot of the habitats for the animals were built by teens after he taught them construction and welding.

Since there is no funding this year, Alink is only looking for about five students that will be paid minimum wage or more for a summer job.

The park not only needs donations to pay the students, but to improve the habitats of the animals.

According to Alink, the coyote exhibit needs to be expanded and the sidewalks need to be widened for visitors.

Alink said the park is more than just a zoo, it’s a place where teenagers gain skills for their future careers.

To help in the hiring of students and maintain the park, monetary donations or supplies can be taken to the park at 87 North Frontage Road in Edgewood.

Donations can also be made at http://wildlifewest.org/wwblog/donate/.