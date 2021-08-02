Izaiah Garcia convicted of murder, mistrial declared on premeditated charge

Prosecutors said a bullet intended for someone else ricocheted and hit Markey, who later died at a nearby hospital.

Markey's family began sobbing in the sparsely-filled courtroom as the confusing verdict was read aloud.

On Friday, closing arguments were heard and the case was handed to the jury for a decision.

Garcia has also been charged in the 2019 murder of Cayla Campos, who was shot and killed while playing Pokemon Go. He will be tried separately in that case.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.