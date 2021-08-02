Izaiah Garcia convicted of murder, mistrial declared on premeditated charge

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 02, 2021 12:44 PM
Created: August 02, 2021 10:54 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A mistrial was declared on the first-degree murder charge against Izaiah Garcia, based on jury disagreement.
The jury did find Garcia guilty Monday morning on an aggravated assault using a deadly firearm charge. As an alternative to the first-degree premeditated murder charge, he was found guilty of "depraved mind" murder.
The premeditated murder charge's verdict forms were apparently not filled out properly, confusing the jurors. The judge left to meet with attorneys to discuss the case privately.
Garcia is accused of shooting and killing Albuquerque high school student Sean Markey at a homecoming party two years ago.
Prosecutors said a bullet intended for someone else ricocheted and hit Markey, who later died at a nearby hospital.
Markey's family began sobbing in the sparsely-filled courtroom as the confusing verdict was read aloud.
On Friday, closing arguments were heard and the case was handed to the jury for a decision.
Garcia has also been charged in the 2019 murder of Cayla Campos, who was shot and killed while playing Pokemon Go. He will be tried separately in that case.
Sean Markey’s parents spoke briefly following the verdict: “We’re just happy Seany got justice today” @KOB4 pic.twitter.com/YrJv7iJ41m— Nathan O'Neal (@nateoneal) August 2, 2021
