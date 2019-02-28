Judge declares mistrial in case of father accused of trafficking daughter | KOB 4
Judge declares mistrial in case of father accused of trafficking daughter

Judge declares mistrial in case of father accused of trafficking daughter

Marian Camacho
February 28, 2019 11:06 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Judge Cindy Leos has declared a mistrial in the case of James Stewart, the father accused of trafficking his now 8-year-old daughter.

In court Thursday, Judge Leos spoke on "prejudicial" testimony that was given on Wednesday by the girl's grandmother, Guanda Kenney, and that it was grounds for the mistrial.

Kenney spoke on the family's connection to a man who is accused of leading a sex trafficking organization. That man, Cornelius Galloway is facing federal charges.

A new trial date has been set for April 1.

Stewart's conditions of release will be addressed at a later time.

New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas sent out a statement regarding the mistrial.

"The judicial system must allow this brave 8-year-old survivor a right to be heard and a right to seek justice."

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com for updates.

Marian Camacho


Updated: February 28, 2019 11:06 AM
Created: February 28, 2019 10:15 AM

