Judge declares mistrial in case of father accused of trafficking daughter
February 28, 2019
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Judge Cindy Leos has declared a mistrial in the case of James Stewart, the father accused of trafficking his now 8-year-old daughter.
In court Thursday, Judge Leos spoke on "prejudicial" testimony that was given on Wednesday by the girl's grandmother, Guanda Kenney, and that it was grounds for the mistrial.
Kenney spoke on the family's connection to a man who is accused of leading a sex trafficking organization. That man, Cornelius Galloway is facing federal charges.
A new trial date has been set for April 1.
Stewart's conditions of release will be addressed at a later time.
New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas sent out a statement regarding the mistrial.
"The judicial system must allow this brave 8-year-old survivor a right to be heard and a right to seek justice."
