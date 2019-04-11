Judge denies mistrial request in case of accused cop killer
Marian Camacho
April 11, 2019 09:21 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The trial for a man accused of killing an Albuquerque Police officer will continue.
In court Wednesday, the defense requested a mistrial be declared in the case of Davon Lymon due to statements made by the prosecution in front of the jury.
That request was denied.
Lymon took the stand Wednesday and told jurors that he shot officer Daniel Webster in an act of self-defense during a traffic stop in 2015.
Lymon's trial continues today and KOB is in the courtroom. Tune into KOB4 tonight at 5 p.m. for the very latest.
Stay with KOB4 and KOB.com for updates.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Updated: April 11, 2019 09:21 AM
Created: April 11, 2019 09:20 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved