Mixed messages lead to confusion about Easter service at Legacy Church

Nathan O'Neal
Updated: April 01, 2020 06:26 PM
Created: April 01, 2020 05:20 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— As state officials preach social distancing, places of worship remain exempt from the governor’s order to close non-essential businesses. Gov. Lujan-Grisham said her hope is that no church will hold in-person Easter services on Sunday.
One of the largest churches in Albuquerque, Legacy Church, has resorted to using online streaming to avoid the risk of spreading the virus, but there is still some confusion about Easter Sunday.
According to Legacy Church’s website, there is an invite to Easter services encouraging friends and family to attend services. It also includes directions to all church locations.
KOB 4 reached out to Legacy Church early Wednesday and church employees confirmed that services would be held in-person, however Legacy Church’s Facebook page is promoting an online live-streaming event.
The governor said in a Tuesday press conference that social distancing is the best tool in the fight against the virus, even on Easter Sunday.
“All of these strategies save lives and the places that are still considering having services, I want to thank you for caring about your members, but I want to challenge you—if you really want all of us together to keep New Mexicans safe, it is not a responsible way to support your members if you're bringing them together in a congregate setting,” Gov. Lujan-Grisham said.
KOB 4 reached out to the church a second time to seek clarification, but church officials had no comment at this time.
“It is my hope that I won't have to do anything about that directly—that New Mexicans are going to continue to do that work by volunteering their efforts by doing best practices,” the governor said.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company