Mixed messages lead to confusion about Easter service at Legacy Church

The governor said in a Tuesday press conference that social distancing is the best tool in the fight against the virus, even on Easter Sunday.

“All of these strategies save lives and the places that are still considering having services, I want to thank you for caring about your members, but I want to challenge you—if you really want all of us together to keep New Mexicans safe, it is not a responsible way to support your members if you're bringing them together in a congregate setting,” Gov. Lujan-Grisham said.

KOB 4 reached out to the church a second time to seek clarification, but church officials had no comment at this time.

“It is my hope that I won't have to do anything about that directly—that New Mexicans are going to continue to do that work by volunteering their efforts by doing best practices,” the governor said.