Mixed reactions following reduction of NMSP officers in 'Metro Surge' Operation
Ryan Laughlin
June 02, 2019 11:00 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — 50 New Mexico State Police officers were assigned to Albuquerque as part of the Metro Surge Operation by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. Half of those officers will be leaving the Duke City Monday.
One UNM student, Victoria Lopez, lives near Nob Hill. She said she feels safer, even with the state police presence being cut in half.
"Even with just 25 – like 50 makes a huge difference, but even 10 would be a huge difference," Lopez said.
The state police in Albuquerque have not been subject to the same rules as the Albuquerque Police Department regarding use of force.
There was also at least one county sheriff that claimed the use of more state police in Albuquerque was hurting other areas of the state.
Watch the video above to see what people in the Nob Hill area think of the operation winding down.
