MLK 2022 Dream Weekend organizers detail upcoming events

The film "American Promise" will be screened Friday, Jan. 14., to kick off a weekend of events. There will be a discussion after the screening of the documentary, which looks at the U.S. education system through following two African-American families for 12 years.

The MLK commemorative march will be held Saturday and services will take place Sunday. There will also be a breakfast Monday, which will be a vaccinated and masked event.

"If you read about the history of Dr. King and the things that he has done, he had everyone at the table through all of his marches," Waites noted. "Native American, Black, White, everyone and he understood that he could not be successful without everyone coming to the table."

Last year, organizers did not host a march due to the pandemic but some families did their own march because of how meaningful it is to them.

"I was around in 1968 when Dr. King was assassinated and I have seen what the country has gone through and I've also seen how we've stepped back," Waites said. "When Dr. King's birthday comes around, this holiday comes around, I'm excited, especially being in the position that I am to really do the work and continue the work of Dr. King and his mission."

