MLK 2022 Dream Weekend organizers detail upcoming events

Joy Wang
Updated: January 13, 2022 09:01 AM
Created: January 13, 2022 08:50 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Monday, Jan. 17 is Martin Luther King Jr. Day and organizers have planned a weekend full of events to honor the day.
The MLK 2022 Dream Weekend kicks off Friday. The theme this year focuses on how Dr. King's message involves the entire community being involved, organizers say.
"Our theme this year is the beloved community," said Leonard Waites, the executive director of the Martin Luther King Jr. Commission, "and we're talking about things that the community can do as a group."
"There is a saying that it takes a village and the beloved community is a part of that," Waites added. "It takes a village to actually raise our kids, it takes a village for policing, political arena, those type of things. It takes everyone getting involved in those things."
The film "American Promise" will be screened Friday, Jan. 14., to kick off a weekend of events. There will be a discussion after the screening of the documentary, which looks at the U.S. education system through following two African-American families for 12 years.
The MLK commemorative march will be held Saturday and services will take place Sunday. There will also be a breakfast Monday, which will be a vaccinated and masked event.
"If you read about the history of Dr. King and the things that he has done, he had everyone at the table through all of his marches," Waites noted. "Native American, Black, White, everyone and he understood that he could not be successful without everyone coming to the table."
Last year, organizers did not host a march due to the pandemic but some families did their own march because of how meaningful it is to them.
"I was around in 1968 when Dr. King was assassinated and I have seen what the country has gone through and I've also seen how we've stepped back," Waites said. "When Dr. King's birthday comes around, this holiday comes around, I'm excited, especially being in the position that I am to really do the work and continue the work of Dr. King and his mission."
