MLK Civic Plaza march postponed

“In light of the growing surge in the spread of the Covid-19 omicron variant, and out of an abundance of caution, we must postpone all in-person Martin Luther King Jr. commemorations while we continue to monitor state and local guidelines,” said Leonard Waites, Executive Director for the New Mexico MLK State Commission. “The New Mexico MLK State Commission and the City of Albuquerque recommends that we refrain from in-person events and that all commemorations be held virtually, to the extent possible.”

Instead, FEMA will be on-site Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to administer vaccines and conduct on-site COVID-19 testing. Free parking will be available at Third and Marquette.