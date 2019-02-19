MMA coach Jackson seeks 'nominations' for New Mexico push | KOB 4
MMA coach Jackson seeks 'nominations' for New Mexico push

The Associated Press
February 19, 2019 11:41 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A mixed martial arts coach who has trained fighters like Jon Jones and Holly Holm is inviting New Mexico businesses to join his effort to promote the American Southwestern state.

Greg Jackson, who co-owns Jackson Wink MMA Academy in Albuquerque, New Mexico, announced Monday he is asking for people to nominate businesses and organizations to join his "New Mexico Experience" push.

Jackson introduced his "New Mexico Experience" campaign earlier this month in Melbourne, Australia, while coaching at UFC 234. The campaign seeks to promote New Mexico businesses and tourism.

The trainer is scheduled to coach Jon Jones and Diego Sanchez at UFC 235 on March 2 in Las Vegas. He says during the event he will promote University of New Mexico Athletics and three other New Mexico companies or organizations.

Created: February 19, 2019 11:41 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

