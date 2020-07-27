Model Pharmacy in Albuquerque to close

The owner of the pharmacy, Jack Lerner, said he is retiring.

"I've been thinking about it for awhile, and we were closed for two months, so I said this will be a good time to do a wrap. So that's what I did," Lerner said.

As the days of model pharmacy come to an end, several loyal customers rushed to get what they could and say goodbye.

"I'm a little bit overwhelmed," Lerner said. "I didn't expect this."

Lerner hopes to sell most of the merchandise by Monday, and close for good.

