Model Pharmacy in Albuquerque to close

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Model Pharmacy in Albuquerque's Nob Hill neighborhood announced it will close for good.
It has been a point of pride for the community for decades.
The pharmacy side of the business has been closed for a few years, but the quirky, imported merchandise has kept business afloat.
Now folks will have to find their specialty perfume, greeting cards and other unique items somewhere else.
The owner of the pharmacy, Jack Lerner, said he is retiring.
"I've been thinking about it for awhile, and we were closed for two months, so I said this will be a good time to do a wrap. So that's what I did," Lerner said.
As the days of model pharmacy come to an end, several loyal customers rushed to get what they could and say goodbye.
"I'm a little bit overwhelmed," Lerner said. "I didn't expect this."
Lerner hopes to sell most of the merchandise by Monday, and close for good.
