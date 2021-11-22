Model train organization hosts annual show at Balloon Fiesta Park

"The very first time, I felt like I was in control of my own plane of existence, really just the small models," Andrew Delgado Torres, a teenage model train enthusiast, said. "It felt like you were in control of getting these jobs done. You can imagine everything being there, even though it was just a piece of carpet or toys trains – or even wooden trains. You can imagine all of this happening before your eyes and being in control of that is something definitely to be desired."

According to organizers, the purpose of the event is to capture the sense of imagination which enthusiasts, like Andrew, convey. Extra trains were available for kids to set up their own displays with.