Moderna vaccine distribution underway at New Mexico nursing home, assisted living facilities

Mary Meeker, 81, became the first resident at Good Samaritan Society’s Manzano Del Sol Village to receive Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

"It feels great. It feels great,” she said. “I'm real happy. It didn't hurt!"

Management said the majority of its 75 residents and 185 staff members received the shot Monday from Walgreens’ onsite vaccination clinic.

Meeker said it’s been a long nine months of not being able to see her family and friends.

"Sometimes you just talk to yourself and say, ‘Well, we'll see them next time’, but you have to be safe, you have to keep safe here, so that's what we do,” she said.

To Meeker, the vaccine is a sign of hope that she and her fellow residents will be able to see their family and friends in person someday soon.

“I'm ready to just go back to being normal. Everything needs to be normal,” she said.