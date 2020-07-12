Modified public health order to begin Monday

Carry-out is still allowed and patio seating will be set at 50% capacity.

“And right now it's over 100 degrees outside so outdoor dining doesn't really help us much,” said Carol Wight, CEO of the New Mexico Restaurant Association on Friday.

Another modification to the order will restrict out-of-state residents from visiting state parks.

Masks will also be required anytime people go outside and while exercising in gyms.

Lujan Grisham said New Mexicans still aren't taking the virus seriously.

“We have the power to fix it,” she said. “And while it's disappointing, I think, for many New Mexicans, and certainly the businesses, what I hope we're sending is that we have the power to make it right.”