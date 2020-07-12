Modified public health order to begin Monday

Kai Porter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's modified public health order, which begins Monday, is bringing back some old restrictions while also adding new ones.
The order will once again restrict indoor seating at restaurants and breweries in and only allow patio dining.
The governor said the decision came after a spike in COVID-19 cases and because too many New Mexicans were not wearing masks.
“Restaurants didn't do this to New Mexicans. New Mexicans did this to restaurants,” said Lujan Grisham during a news conference on Thursday.
Carry-out is still allowed and patio seating will be set at 50% capacity.
“And right now it's over 100 degrees outside so outdoor dining doesn't really help us much,” said Carol Wight, CEO of the New Mexico Restaurant Association on Friday.
Another modification to the order will restrict out-of-state residents from visiting state parks.
Masks will also be required anytime people go outside and while exercising in gyms.
Lujan Grisham said New Mexicans still aren't taking the virus seriously.
“We have the power to fix it,” she said. “And while it's disappointing, I think, for many New Mexicans, and certainly the businesses, what I hope we're sending is that we have the power to make it right.”
