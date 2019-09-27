Mom of 2017 school shooting victim sues over sex abuse claim | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Mom of 2017 school shooting victim sues over sex abuse claim

Mom of 2017 school shooting victim sues over sex abuse claim

The Associated Press
September 27, 2019 10:51 AM

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) - The mother of the teenage girl killed in a 2017 New Mexico high school shooting is suing the school district over allegations a teacher sexually harassed and abused her daughter.
    
The Farmington Daily Times reports Jamie Lattin, the mother of Casey Marquez, filed a lawsuit last week in state district court against the Aztec Municipal School District Board of Education and Superintendent Kirk Carpenter citing negligence.
    
Former Aztec High School teacher James Coulter is facing two felony counts of criminal sexual contact with another 17-year-old student.
    
The lawsuit says Coulter also sent Marquez inappropriate text messages.
    
Carpenter declined to comment. Board President Roger Collins did not immediately return a phone message.
    
Students Marquez and Francisco Fernandez were killed in December 2017 after a gunman walked onto campus and started shooting.

Advertisement

Credits

The Associated Press


Updated: September 27, 2019 10:51 AM
Created: September 27, 2019 10:48 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque police arrest two homicide suspects
Albuquerque police arrest two homicide suspects
Mom of 2017 school shooting victim sues over sex abuse claim
Mom of 2017 school shooting victim sues over sex abuse claim
Mother apologizes, sticks up for son accused of killing man near UNM
Mother apologizes, sticks up for son accused of killing man near UNM
APS: Possible gas leak prompts evacuation at Atrisco Heritage Academy
APS: Possible gas leak prompts evacuation at Atrisco Heritage Academy
8-year-old football player scores surprise touchdown
8-year-old football player scores surprise touchdown
Advertisement



Albuquerque police arrest two homicide suspects
Albuquerque police arrest two homicide suspects
SOMOS ABQ returns to the Duke City
SOMOS ABQ returns to the Duke City
Flags at half-staff for New Mexico state senator
Flags at half-staff for New Mexico state senator
APS: Possible gas leak prompts evacuation at Atrisco Heritage Academy
APS: Possible gas leak prompts evacuation at Atrisco Heritage Academy
Mom of 2017 school shooting victim sues over sex abuse claim
Mom of 2017 school shooting victim sues over sex abuse claim