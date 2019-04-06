Mom says 5-year-old allegedly killed by father had autism

"Detectives from our crimes against children units were called to the scene to investigate with the assistance of our homicide detectives," said Geier.

A criminal complaint states that the girl had bruising all over her body.

In addition to bruising from the base of her neck to her buttocks, police said the girl had bruising on her abdomen which appeared consistent with a tread from a shoe.

According to the complaint, Reynolds told police that he spanked the girl with a green water slipper after she told him that she didn't want to do her school work.

The criminal complaint said Reynolds told officers that he ended up "blacking out" and the spanking got so bad the girl "wasn't mobile."

Reynolds was charged with child abuse resulting in death.

"Her dad refused to accept she was autistic," said the girl's mother, Chantel DuBois.

DuBois posted on GoFundMe, "My baby girl was so sweet with a smile that softened every heart she came across."

Dubois is asking for help to pay for her daughter's funeral expenses.

For more information, click here.

