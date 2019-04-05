Mommy's Market to hold consignment event

"Basically, the parents, they make money off of selling gently used stuff. They can then use that money to upgrade their kid's clothes and get new stuff for the upcoming season," Pierce said.

Parents decide the price for the item and receive a 70% cut if the item sells.

If some items don't sell, they can be donated to a local non-profit.

The event will take place at 3800 Eubank Blvd NE.

Admission for Saturday, from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. is $1. On Sunday, from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m., admission is free.

Any items that have a red dot or star on the tag is half price on Sunday only.