Mommy's Market to hold consignment event
Casey Torres
April 05, 2019 06:34 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.-- The Mommy's Market spring children's consignment event is a parent's dream closet. This weekend, the sale will offer parents about 40,000 items from nearly 300 families.
Danielle Pierce, owner of Mommy's Market, is a mother who understands the struggle of shopping for children.
That's why she has been setting up consignment stores three times a year for the past 10 years. She said families can save money and make money.
"Basically, the parents, they make money off of selling gently used stuff. They can then use that money to upgrade their kid's clothes and get new stuff for the upcoming season," Pierce said.
Parents decide the price for the item and receive a 70% cut if the item sells.
If some items don't sell, they can be donated to a local non-profit.
The event will take place at 3800 Eubank Blvd NE.
Admission for Saturday, from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. is $1. On Sunday, from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m., admission is free.
Any items that have a red dot or star on the tag is half price on Sunday only.
Credits
Casey Torres
Created: April 05, 2019 06:34 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved