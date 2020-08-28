Money offered to Albuquerque for Operation Legend in limbo

"In order to get that funding, the city has to sign off on the award document and officially accept the award," he said. "At this point the city has not done that yet."

Anderson said he believes Albuquerque is the only city, which has been offered money, to refuse it.

Mayor Keller appeared to say things are moving forward.

"I do believe it has to go to council and I think we got assurances that the funding wasn't going to be anything like what we saw in Portland," Keller said. "We got those in writing and then we notified them that 'okay let's try to work together like we always do.'"

The Albuquerque Police Department confirmed the grant is going to the city council for approval, and added the grant money was being discussed before the launch of Operation Legend.

Albuquerque is on pace for another record-breaking near of homicides, and Anderson believes the city can use the money.

"Operation Legend is about combating dangerous crime and gun crime in our cities," he said. "It's not about policing any kind of protest in our city. It's not about immigration enforcement."