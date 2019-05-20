Money secured to complete park in memory of West Mesa victims

Right now, there’s a paved walking path on a dirt plot of land with benches to sit and reflect in front of names of the victims etched on the ground. The last bit of money for the project will pay for a structure to honor a victim’s unborn child, and bring grass and other new life to the mesa.

“Each woman has a tree dedicated to them and each family member picked that specific tree that would be by their loved one’s name,” Pena said.

Pena hopes the memorial park will be finished next spring. While it’s taken years, the victim’s families have been with the process. They have an idea of how they want it all to wrap up.

“It’s been kind of bitter-sweet and somber but the families have made it very clear that when we actually do the ribbon cutting they want it to be a celebration,” Pena said.