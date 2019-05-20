Money secured to complete park in memory of West Mesa victims | KOB 4
Money secured to complete park in memory of West Mesa victims

Kassi Nelson
May 20, 2019 07:38 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Flowers and crosses placed on the West Mesa are reminders of the eleven women who were found buried there in 2009. It’s the start of a memorial park.

City Council President Klarissa Pena said they’ve completed phase one of the $1.2 million project, and the city has just secured $500,000 from the state to finish it. City leaders have been trying to build this park even before Pena took office six years ago.

“It’s going to bring closure I think to the families you know every time the memorial park is discussed or comes out on the news, family members have to relive the process,” Pena said.

Right now, there’s a paved walking path on a dirt plot of land with benches to sit and reflect in front of names of the victims etched on the ground. The last bit of money for the project will pay for a structure to honor a victim’s unborn child, and bring grass and other new life to the mesa.

“Each woman has a tree dedicated to them and each family member picked that specific tree that would be by their loved one’s name,” Pena said.

Pena hopes the memorial park will be finished next spring. While it’s taken years, the victim’s families have been with the process. They have an idea of how they want it all to wrap up.

“It’s been kind of bitter-sweet and somber but the families have made it very clear that when we actually do the ribbon cutting they want it to be a celebration,” Pena said.

Kassi Nelson


Updated: May 20, 2019 07:38 PM
Created: May 20, 2019 05:49 PM

