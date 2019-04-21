Moneyball: Isotopes get ready to cut another check to city

The money comes from a lease agreement and a 10% surcharge on things like burgers, beer and merchandise.

The city uses the money to make payments on the debt incurred by building the $25 million facility, maintenance and upgrades.

In 2018, the team gave the city more than $1.5 million, about $240,000 more than the previous year. However, 2019’s check amount has not yet been released.

The city still owes about $7 million for the ballpark but fans told KOB 4 it’s worth it.

"I think it's a great investment. It's a chance for everyone to have a good family time. It's a chance to spread Albuquerque cheer and let everyone see what Albuquerque is about,” said Chris Kiser, a fan at Sunday’s game.

Another fan, Dakota Harris, agreed.

"It's a good getaway for families to come out, obviously it's Easter Sunday so families come out here and it gives back to the community,” Harris said.

The Isotopes will play again Monday at the Lab.