Moneyball: Isotopes get ready to cut another check to city

Patrick Hayes
April 21, 2019 10:12 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Isotopes tied their single-game record for runs scored during Sunday’s 23-2 win over the Tacoma Rainiers. 

But their success didn’t stop there.

Since 2004, the Isotopes have given more than $26 million to the city.

The money comes from a lease agreement and a 10% surcharge on things like burgers, beer and merchandise. 

The city uses the money to make payments on the debt incurred by building the $25 million facility, maintenance and upgrades. 

In 2018, the team gave the city more than $1.5 million, about $240,000 more than the previous year. However, 2019’s check amount has not yet been released.

The city still owes about $7 million for the ballpark but fans told KOB 4 it’s worth it.

"I think it's a great investment. It's a chance for everyone to have a good family time. It's a chance to spread Albuquerque cheer and let everyone see what Albuquerque is about,” said Chris Kiser, a fan at Sunday’s game.

Another fan, Dakota Harris, agreed.

"It's a good getaway for families to come out, obviously it's Easter Sunday so families come out here and it gives back to the community,” Harris said.

The Isotopes will play again Monday at the Lab.

