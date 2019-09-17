Monsoon season underperforms across most of the state
Eddie Garcia
September 17, 2019 06:30 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— This year’s monsoon season did not perform as well as many experts had hoped. Many areas on the state are even further behind when it comes to drought.
Todd Shoemake with the National Weather Service of Albuquerque said that New Mexico did not get a passing grade for rains this year.
“We would probably have to give an F across most of New Mexico for the monsoon precipitation totals,” Shoemake said.
Swaths of the southern and western part of the state are still suffering from drought, but it is not all bad news. The snowpacks from last winter have managed to give the state an extra precipitation boost.
“Fortunately, we are riding on a very healthy winter snowpack and we had a lot of near-to-above normal precipitation from last winter into early parts of the spring. So we're not too far from normal when you look at the whole water year total,” Shoemake said.
