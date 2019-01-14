Construction in northeast Albuquerque could create traffic headaches | KOB 4
Construction in northeast Albuquerque could create traffic headaches

Marian Camacho
January 14, 2019 06:17 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Construction is set to begin at a busy northeast Albuquerque intersection Monday.

For the next three weeks, the westbound lanes of Montgomery at Juan Tabo will be closed. There will be detours in place but drivers are still being asked to avoid the area.

The $300,000 project is to replace two water valves beneath the intersection.

Eldorado High School is just southeast of that intersection. Administrators sent out a reminder via Twitter last week for drivers to avoid the area and plan on delays.

Water Authority officials do not believe there will be any disruption in service during the project.

Marian Camacho


Created: January 14, 2019 06:17 AM

