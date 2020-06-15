Monuments to Spanish conquerors teeter in New Mexico

Photo: AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan|
The Associated Press
Updated: June 15, 2020 09:39 AM
Created: June 15, 2020 09:38 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Statues of Spanish conqueror Juan de Oñate are confronting a new wave of criticism in New Mexico as an affront to indigenous people and an obstacle to greater racial harmony.
The Red Nation, an advocacy group for Native American rights, planned a protest Monday to urge authorities to remove a statue of Oñate on horseback outside a cultural center in the community of Alcalde. Their protest will begin at 4 p.m. at the monument.
A demonstration also was planned in Albuquerque at another bronze Oñate likeness that is part of a caravan of Spanish colonists outside the Albuquerque Museum. The prayer gathering will begin at 6 p.m. at the nearby Tiiguex Park.
Oñate is both reviled for his brutality and revered as a cultural father figure.
