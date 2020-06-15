Monuments to Spanish conquerors teeter in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Statues of Spanish conqueror Juan de Oñate are confronting a new wave of criticism in New Mexico as an affront to indigenous people and an obstacle to greater racial harmony.

The Red Nation, an advocacy group for Native American rights, planned a protest Monday to urge authorities to remove a statue of Oñate on horseback outside a cultural center in the community of Alcalde. Their protest will begin at 4 p.m. at the monument.