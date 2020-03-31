Mora school district starts meal delivery service for students

With close to 500 kids to feed, the school district started to offer meals at three different pick-up locations while school is closed due to the coronavirus.

“We started off by feeding like 66 kids and by the end of the week we were hitting 155 and I just felt like the students that really needed meals were unable to get to the sites to pick up the meals,” Martinez said.

The school district started to drop off meals and homework directly to kids who are unable to pick up meals in person.

“We contacted parents to see if they were interested. We had—by Monday morning—we had 415 signed up to have meal deliveries,” Martinez said.

Eight school buses make their rounds every day to serve around 500 meals.

"At this time, I'm sure there are kids that feel scared and not sure of what's going on and for them to know that there are people that care about them that are still thinking of them and making sure that they're still taken care of,” Martinez said.

The meal deliveries are expected to continue till the end of the school year.