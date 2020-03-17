More casinos announce closures, including Sandia and Route 66 | KOB 4
More casinos announce closures, including Sandia and Route 66

More casinos announce closures, including Sandia and Route 66

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 17, 2020 02:56 PM
Created: March 17, 2020 01:59 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Two of the biggest casinos in the Albuquerque area announced they would close to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. 

Sandia Casino will be closed until further notice, starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Sandia Pueblo's governor said he is working with federal and local officials to develop a plan to deal with the economic impact of the closure.

Laguna Development Corporation also announced Tuesday that Route 66 Casino Hotel, Dancing Eagle Casino and Casino Express will closure for up to 30 days, starting at 4 a.m. Wednesday. 

All affected employees of Laguna Development Corporation will be paid and retain medical benefits during the closure, according to a news release from the corporation. 

The Navajo Nation also announced it closed all of its casinos Tuesday. They are scheduled to reopen April 6. 

The Pueblo of Pojoaque, Isleta Pueblo and Santa Ana Pueblo all previously announced the closures of their casions. 


