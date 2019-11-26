More endangered minnows released in Rio Grande | KOB 4
More endangered minnows released in Rio Grande

The Associated Press
Created: November 26, 2019 11:13 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - About 15,000 Rio Grande silvery minnows are now swimming in the river as part of a decades-long effort to keep the tiny fish from disappearing.
    
Staff from Albuquerque’s BioPark released the latest batch of fish last week. In all, more than 800,000 minnows have been released since 2000 as part of a partnership with an endangered species collaborative.
    
The minnow had a chance this year to rebound since the river got a boost from healthy snowmelt in the higher elevations.
    
The favorable flows resulted in spawning so no captive-bred fish were needed to augment the wild population.
    
Still, some environmentalists are concerned that without changes in the way the Rio Grande is managed, the minnow won’t have a chance to make it on its own without continued human intervention.

