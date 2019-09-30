More homeless camps pop up with less than a week until Balloon Fiesta

A few miles east is another camp at I-40 and Eubank.

"It's sad, I mean, I see this at least four or five times a week, driving by, walking by,” said resident Kevin Ryan.

Ryan knows about this kind of life firsthand after struggling with homelessness himself. He was able to get back on his feet and now tries to help others.

"I try to pray with them. I try to talk to them. Help them. Give them some of my money,” he said.

But at a time when Albuquerque is on display for visitors, Thompson can’t help but think those spots make the city look bad.

"I don't want it as part of my neighborhood. I don't want it as part of Albuquerque’s neighborhood. It's an eyesore. It's intimidating, I believe as well,” she said.

NMDOT told KOB 4 that once these spots are reported, they partner with the city right away to clean it up. Both of these camps are on their radar.