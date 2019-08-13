More local restaurants lease Sawmill Market food hall | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

More local restaurants lease Sawmill Market food hall

Justine Lopez
August 13, 2019 07:24 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Sawmill Market food hall, set to open February 2020, will showcase new and existing local restaurants near Old Town.

Advertisement

The food hall will be fully leased at the time of the grand opening and tenants include Tulipani Pasta, Naruto Ramen, Cacho’s Bistro, HAWT Pizza Co. and a new taproom.

Heritage Hotels & Resorts CEO and founder Jim Long said he wants to place a heavy emphasis on supporting local eateries instead of bringing in national chains. In order to allow local tenants the opportunity to get into the Sawmill space, Long said he will not have tenants pay rent but will charge them 8% of their sales instead.

"This helps them invest in their operations," Long said. "This model is different than the traditional real estate development model where you try to maximize every spare foot."

The space will be managed by husband and wife Jason and Lauren Greene, the owners and operators of Grove Cafe & Market.

The Sawmill Market will take over the former Paxton lumber house, spanning 33,000 square feet.

For more information, click here.

Credits

Justine Lopez


Updated: August 13, 2019 07:24 PM
Created: August 13, 2019 04:43 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

No relief for victim's mother after police arrest murder suspect
No relief for victim's mother after police arrest murder suspect
Roswell woman exposes herself at busy intersection
Roswell woman exposes herself at busy intersection
Lack of crossing guard prompts father to help at elementary school
Lack of crossing guard prompts father to help at elementary school
Thousands of acres being cleared at Cibola National Forest
Thousands of acres being cleared at Cibola National Forest
Car wash murder suspect arrested in Albuquerque
Jerred Holguin
Advertisement




New PED secretary-designate visits students, teachers
New PED secretary-designate visits students, teachers
Gas leak shuts down portion of Montgomery
Gas leak shuts down portion of Montgomery
Wind Week: New wind energy jobs encourage young New Mexicans to stay in state
Wind Week: New wind energy jobs encourage young New Mexicans to stay in state
No relief for victim's mother after police arrest murder suspect
No relief for victim's mother after police arrest murder suspect
Lack of crossing guard prompts father to help at elementary school
Lack of crossing guard prompts father to help at elementary school