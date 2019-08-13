More local restaurants lease Sawmill Market food hall

The food hall will be fully leased at the time of the grand opening and tenants include Tulipani Pasta, Naruto Ramen, Cacho’s Bistro, HAWT Pizza Co. and a new taproom.

Heritage Hotels & Resorts CEO and founder Jim Long said he wants to place a heavy emphasis on supporting local eateries instead of bringing in national chains. In order to allow local tenants the opportunity to get into the Sawmill space, Long said he will not have tenants pay rent but will charge them 8% of their sales instead.