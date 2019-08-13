More local restaurants lease Sawmill Market food hall
Justine Lopez
August 13, 2019 07:24 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Sawmill Market food hall, set to open February 2020, will showcase new and existing local restaurants near Old Town.
The food hall will be fully leased at the time of the grand opening and tenants include Tulipani Pasta, Naruto Ramen, Cacho’s Bistro, HAWT Pizza Co. and a new taproom.
Heritage Hotels & Resorts CEO and founder Jim Long said he wants to place a heavy emphasis on supporting local eateries instead of bringing in national chains. In order to allow local tenants the opportunity to get into the Sawmill space, Long said he will not have tenants pay rent but will charge them 8% of their sales instead.
"This helps them invest in their operations," Long said. "This model is different than the traditional real estate development model where you try to maximize every spare foot."
The space will be managed by husband and wife Jason and Lauren Greene, the owners and operators of Grove Cafe & Market.
The Sawmill Market will take over the former Paxton lumber house, spanning 33,000 square feet.
For more information, click here.
Credits
Justine Lopez
Updated: August 13, 2019 07:24 PM
Created: August 13, 2019 04:43 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved