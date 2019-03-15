More migrants expected in Albuquerque
The Associated Press
March 15, 2019 10:25 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Between 200 and 300 migrants are expected to be bused to New Mexico's largest city over the weekend as shelters closer to the U.S.-Mexico border fill up.
Officials with the city of Albuquerque provided the latest estimate Friday.
Shelters in El Paso, Texas, are running out of room as more people cross the border. That has resulted in asylum-seeking migrants being housed at faith-based shelters in the Las Cruces area and now at hotels in Albuquerque moving on to stay with family or sponsors as they await formal hearings.
Officials with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection El Paso sector, which includes New Mexico, has been processing an average of 500 people a day.
Numbers released by the agency last week show the apprehensions of family groups in the sector have increased exponentially compared to the same period last year.
