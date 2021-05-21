More movie theaters reopen in New Mexico | KOB 4

More movie theaters reopen in New Mexico

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: May 21, 2021 08:20 AM
Created: May 21, 2021 08:18 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Five more movie theaters are reopening in Santa Fe and Albuquerque Friday, May 21.

The pandemic kept movie theaters in the state closed for more than a year.

Now, Regal is planning for 33% capacity indoors at their five locations, since both Bernalillo and Santa Fe counties are in the Turquoise level.

Masks will be still be required at Regal theaters.

  • Regal Santa Fe Place (4250 Cerrillos)
  • Regal Santa Fe (2474 Zafarano)
  • Regal UA Cottonwood (10000 NW Coors)
  • Regal UA High Ridge (12921 Indian School)
  • Regal Winrock IMAX & RPX (2100 Louisiana)

Century Rio 24 was the first movie theater to reopen in the state on May 1. Downtown's Century 14 theater also reopened last Friday.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

