More movie theaters reopen in New Mexico

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: May 21, 2021 08:20 AM
Created: May 21, 2021 08:18 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Five more movie theaters are reopening in Santa Fe and Albuquerque Friday, May 21.
The pandemic kept movie theaters in the state closed for more than a year.
Now, Regal is planning for 33% capacity indoors at their five locations, since both Bernalillo and Santa Fe counties are in the Turquoise level.
Masks will be still be required at Regal theaters.
Century Rio 24 was the first movie theater to reopen in the state on May 1. Downtown's Century 14 theater also reopened last Friday.
