More New Mexicans resort to staycations amid COVID-19 | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

More New Mexicans resort to staycations amid COVID-19

Grace Reader
Updated: August 04, 2020 01:06 PM
Created: August 04, 2020 12:38 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The statewide health orders are in place for at least another month, and if someone leaves New Mexico – there's a mandatory 14-day quarantine after their return. 

So how about a staycation instead? 

Advertisement

"People have been cooped up in their homes for so long that they're just needing a little bit of an escape," said Tania Armenta, president and CEO of Visit Albuquerque

Watch the video above to see some of the staycation ideas she shared. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

DA investigating NM Civil Guard after sandwich shop invited them during protests
DA investigating NM Civil Guard after sandwich shop invited them during protests
Man accused of killing 8-year-old daughter was previously investigated for child abuse
Man accused of killing 8-year-old daughter was previously investigated for child abuse
Judiciary weighs challenge to New Mexico stay-at-home order
Judiciary weighs challenge to New Mexico stay-at-home order
Carlsbad community mourns the death of 8-year-old who was allegedly killed by father
Carlsbad community mourns the death of 8-year-old who was allegedly killed by father
APD: Man shot in NE Albuquerque
APD: Man shot in NE Albuquerque
Advertisement


State provides daily list of rapid response COVID-19 data
State provides daily list of rapid response COVID-19 data
Supreme Court rules governor can fine businesses non-compliant with health order
Supreme Court rules governor can fine businesses non-compliant with health order
APD: Man shot in NE Albuquerque
APD: Man shot in NE Albuquerque
Herrell picked up endorsement ex-Democratic congressman
In this Dec. 18, 2019, file photo, Republican U.S. House hopeful Yvette Herrell of New Mexico waits for a news conference in Albuquerque, N.M. A March 2016 email from Herrell asked fellow Republican state legislators if they were interested in supporting U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz for president and if they would like to sign an attached endorsement card.
Navajo Nation reports 36 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death
Navajo Nation reports 36 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death