More New Mexico Democrats endorse Senate bid by congressman

Ben Ray Luján 

The Associated Press
Created: November 05, 2019 07:16 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján says his Senate election bid in 2020 has the support of New Mexico's two current senators.
    
In a statement Monday, Luján announced endorsements of his campaign by retiring Sen. Tom Udall and second-term Sen. Martin Heinrich.
    
Leading Democrats are falling in line behind Luján as the only Democratic contender to replace Udall after Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver dropped out of the race last week.
    
Republican contractor Mick Rich and college professor Gavin Clarkson are pursuing the GOP nomination for Senate. They both lost statewide elections in 2018.
    
Luján represents northern New Mexico and currently holds the No. 4 leadership position among House Democrats. A crowded field of candidates are vying for his seat in Congress.

